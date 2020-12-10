WWE's Reported Plans for the Top WrestleMania 37 Matches

✖

WrestleMania 37 is still a few months away, but @WrestleVotes has already heard about a few matches that will take place at the top of the card. According to the insider, the headlining matches will be Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg, Edge vs. Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Keith Lee. Reigns vs. Goldberg was supposed to take place at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, but Reigns chose to back out of the event due to personal reasons. Goldberg started teasing another match between the two on The Bump this week.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered: Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020

Reigns responded on Twitter hours later, seemingly brushing off Goldberg's threat.

"I never wait in line. I am the attraction and I choose who's next. And that's Kevin Owens," Reigns wrote, referring to his upcoming match with Owens at TLC.

Orton vs. Edge has been reported for months, though previous reports had the WWE Championship involved. The two first clashed at WrestleMania 36, then again at Backlash in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Edge suffered a torn tricep during the bout and has been off television since then.

The real surprise is that reported triple threat. Lesnar hasn't been on WWE television since dropping the WWE title to McIntyre at WrestleMania and doesn't even have a WWE contract at the moment, but it's no surprise that WWE will want him back in the world championship picture at WrestleMania. Lee's addition to the mix brings a fresh face to WWE's main event scene and gives him the push many fans have been begging to see.

