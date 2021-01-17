WWE Announces WrestleMania 37's New Location, Confirms It Will be Two Nights Long

✖

Rumors had been surfacing that WWE had moved the location of WrestleMania this year, and WWE has now officially revealed the new home of WrestleMania 37 in 2021. WrestleMania 37 will be presented by Snickers and will take place at Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa, and interestingly the two-night format of WrestleMania 36 will be kept for 37. That format went over quite well last year, and now with the ThunderDome in place it should be even better. Not everyone loved the split over two nights, but it was refreshing and now fans will get a similar experience (hopefully with a few cinematic matches to boot) this year.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” added Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.

