WrestleMania 39: Paul Heyman Delivers One Last Promo Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman delivered one final promo on the WrestleMania 39 kickoff show ahead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. And, as expected, "The Wise Man" delivered an outstanding monologue while expounding on the virtues of "The Tribal Chief." Cathy Kelley started off by asking if the fall of The Usos (who dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in the Night One main event) meant the fall of Reigns was on the way.

Heyman proclaimed that tonight was Roman's night. He then thought back to a conversation he had with Dusty Rhodes, and how "The American Dream" taught him to answer the question, "Where's the money?" in every promo.

"The answer to that question, 'Where's the money?' T-h-e-e money? Roman Reigns. See how easy that was? I can prove it to you. This is the largest-grossing WrestleMania of all time. Who's on top? Roman Reigns. This is the hottest WWE, therefore sports entertainment has ever been. Who's on top? Roman Reigns. It ain't Cody Rhodes. Nice try. He didn't crumble under the lights. He didn't crack under the pressure we put him under. He's not wilting under the stress, he's ready for the main event of WrestleMania. Ready to lose to your Tribal Chief. Ready to lose to The Head of the Table. Ready to lose to the reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, the money, Roman Reigns," Heyman said.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match Order

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

