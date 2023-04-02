WrestleMania 39: Was Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Ever Close to Happening?

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2 tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. The build to the match, particularly the years-long saga surrounding his faction, The Bloodline, and Rhodes' journey to the main event have been widely praised by fans and critics alike. However, it was heavily rumored for years that the main event of WrestleMania 39 was actually going to be Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, allowing the Hollywood megastar one more marquee match inside the squared circle. Johnson and Reigns were asked about the match in interviews more than a year before the show and "The People's Champ" even teased the idea on an episode of his NBC series Young Rock.

But the match never materialized, and the reported reason for why Johnson turned down the match (he didn't feel he had time in his schedule to physically prepare to step back in the ring) has been openly shouted down by those in Johnson's camp. Reigns was asked about the situation in a new interview with Ariel Helwani via BT Sport.

Reigns initially gave an in-character answer, bringing up Paul Heyman — "I don't really know that (if the match was close to happening). That's more of a Wise Man (thing). Some of this stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. That's why having a special counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through the things, and filter the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of that."

He then pivoted when asked again if the match was ever close to happening (h/t Fightful) — "Not with me because I'm so thoroughly tied into what I'm doing within the WWE. That's why you haven't seen me in a movie, why you haven't seen me cameo in this or that. They are available, I can do that stuff anytime I want. Even with where I'm not on every loop, I'm not doing all the house shows, there are particular shows that I do. I'm never out, I'm always in. If I'm not producing, I'm directing. I'm always part of it. I'm always thinking and grinding Bloodline. It never shuts off. For me, it's a built-in situation."