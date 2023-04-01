WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions: Cody Rhodes' Rise, Roman Reigns' Future, John Cena vs. Austin Theory

WWE's WrestleMania 39 has finally arrived, taking place Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. The event is shaping up to be one of the biggest in WWE history and it will likely see the culmination of The Bloodline saga as The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens while Cody Rhodes will look to "finish the story" and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But there are other big questions heading into the show as well. John Cena and Austin Theory are booked to open the event with a United States Championship bout, and even though he's incredibly busy in Hollywood the idea of Cena winning seems to be very much on the table. Neither women's championship match has had much momentum heading into the weekend, but which could steal the show? And will Logan Paul manage to go viral once again with his latest match, taking on Seth Rollins? We've assembled our team of WWE writers to answer all of these questions and more! WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!



Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns — Who You Got? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: It's Cody's time. I love what Reigns has done with this run, but there are too many questions surrounding the match that simply don't land in Reigns' favor. Does his title reign really need to hit a thousand days to hit a certain level of prestige given he's already the longest-reigning WWE world champion in nearly 40 years? Who is honestly left on the roster for him to conquer if he beats Rhodes? And at this point there's no way his reign would end on a show other than WrestleMania, so can they really come up with another entire year's worth of stories for him to lose at WrestleMania 40 in Philly? But look at the alternative. If Rhodes wins, we suddenly have a world champion who is on TV every week again. They could finally split up the two titles and give both shows a reason to tune in each week. And just think of all the matchups Rhodes could have as a fighting champion (it sure is convenient that Randy Orton is finally getting close to a return, huh?). Evan Valentine: It's time to hand off the torch. I feel like if now isn't the time to finally see Roman Reigns defeated after so long, than no time is. I expect this match to be an absolute barn-burner when it comes to the Head of the Table showing off his stuff, but I'd put money on the American Nightmare becoming the new champion this time around. In my mind, I always thought that Reigns would eventually lose the title with a return of the Rock for 'Mania, but this is absolutely a worthy way to go as well. Long live the Rhodes Empire. Liam Crowley: It is far from a bankable outcome, but Cody appears primed to win here. WWE WrestleMania 39 feels like a series finale on The Bloodline's story, and that means the faction needs to crumble in its entirety. Cody is the hottest babyface that WWE has had in years and it would be a mistake to not take the story all the way. As tempting as it is to give Roman the 1,000+ day reign, the more intriguing outcome is him failing to meet that mark and exploring what affect that has on his psyche. Tim Adams: We now start the downfall of the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE with the Bloodline, securing two belts and defeating every challenger that steps up to challenge him. However, Cody Rhodes has a pretty cool storyline going as well, as he returns to WWE a changed man who is hyper-focused on honoring his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, by becoming a WWE champion. While the Bloodline arc has been the most entertaining part of WWE programming, having someone on TV every week defending the championships on Raw/SmackDown will only improve both shows, which is why Cody Rhodes will walk out of Night 2 of WrestleMania as the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Nick Valdez: So the closer we get to WrestleMania weekend, the more I'm leaning towards Roman Reigns somehow escaping with the titles. It's Cody's time to finish the story, but somehow it only feels like this is the beginning of bringing Cody more into the Bloodline saga. But at the same time, this could just launch a fun new phase of the Bloodline where Roman desperately tries to hold onto lost power. Both are compelling for different reasons, but I'll just pick Cody here because his win would mean the entire Men's Division gets to loosen up a bit for the first time in nearly 1000 days.

What's The Status of The Bloodline By the Raw After WrestleMania (Photo: WWE) Connor: It's not dead, but it's finally beginning to crumble. To have this group fall apart at the first sign of adversity feels disingenuous to the story that's been crafted. Jey Uso vs. Roman still needs to happen, Jimmy and Solo's loyalty would be called into question and then Paul Heyman is suddenly stuck in a position where he's no longer supporting the top guy in the industry. On top of all of that, we'd finally get to see Reigns' "Tribal Chief" show something we've never seen before — desperation. That alone could carry this story out for another year Evan: I foresee the Bloodline completely disbanding if Reigns loses, which seems like the most likely outcome. The Usos fighting against Reigns himself in the near future could definitely make for some good storylines, especially if all of them are "sans-championships" when 'Mania ends. I also think the Bloodline taking a hiatus from the WWE for a little while would help in terms of giving them a breather and building some new storylines that would have them attempting to regain their former glory. Liam: "The Roman Empire collapses" will be Michael Cole's signature call this year, and it must ring true. Roman should disappear following Mania, leaving The Bloodline up to their own devices. I expect Jey to have a role in Roman losing his titles, leading to him going off on his own as a singles star. Solo Sikoa should also break out, but in an effort to keep some cohesion, he can slide into Jey's spot by tagging with Jimmy. Allow all parties to succeed on their own while somewhat walking on eggshells knowing that Roman will be back to "judge" them sooner than later, which should lead to a Roman vs. Jey program at WWE SummerSlam. Tim: Beltless! It's time to see the Bloodline in shambles and scrambling for answers. It's a side of the Bloodline fans haven't witnessed yet, and you just know the live crowd will be giving them an earful on the Raw after WrestleMania. Will all the Bloodline members even show their faces? What will Paul Heyman try to do to save face? Everything should be on the table when that happens. Nick: Definitely not the end of the Bloodline, but they'll be devoid of titles. Maybe Roman gets away with somehow winning, but this string of losses is what likely will fray their connections even more. At the very least, Solo will begin his full breakaway and become a real "solo" star from here on out. Curious to see where it goes from here on out.

Belair vs. Asuka or Flair vs. Ripley — Which Delivers a Better Match (Photo: WWE) Connor: Belair vs. Asuka. Bianca is quickly building up a resume that will rightfully crown her as "Ms. WrestleMania" and a matchup with Asuka should produce another show-stealing classic (regardless of how minimal the build-up has been). Meanwhile, Flair is currently being miscast as a babyface while the crowd continues to rally around Ripley, which could lead to some awkwardness throughout their match. The Raw Women's title match isn't trying to fight against the current, so it gets the nod. Evan: This is a tough one and while I probably lean more into the Asuka/Belair fight, I have to admit that the confrontation between Ripley and Flair feels bigger to me. It feels as though there's simply more on the line when it comes to the latter match and a Rhea win would send far more shockwaves throughout the organization. Liam: Belair vs. Asuka because they have more to prove. Ripley vs. Flair has seemingly been slotted into the Night One main event spot even though it has no business being there, but has made it feel marquee regardless. It also has the momentum of Ripley being the Rumble winner and setting records during that performance. Considering how strongly Belair tends to deliver at the Showcase of the Immortals and what can happen when Asuka seeks a championship (see Asuka vs. Bayley in NXT), look for the Raw women to ball out in SoFi Stadium. Tim: It's a tough one, but I'll go Belair/Asuka. Asuka has been on a tear recently, and is deserving of the main stage at WrestleMania. Both characters are likeable and easy to root for, whereas Rhea Ripley is a heel and fans have a hard time rooting for Charlotte. Plus, Charlotte always wins the majority of her big matches, whereas Belair/Asuka will have more unpredictability to its match. Nick: I sure hope it's Belair and Asuka because all they have is the match. There's zero interesting story going on, so if they don't provide like an exemplary performance in ring, it'll just be confirmation of wasted time. Rhea vs. Charlotte already more interesting by default by having any of a story at all.

Are You Sure Austin Theory is Beating John Cena? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I've seen so many people dismiss this match as an instant win for Theory purely because of Cena's filming schedule, but I don't buy it. Cena's burial in their one promo was thorough that it felt deliberate, as though a loss for Theory is finally going to give him a character arc he so desperatley needs if WWE still intends to make him a future pillar of the company. Cena can win on Saturday, drop the title on Monday in an open challenge (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Solo Sikoa, they have plenty of options!) and have a rematch with Theory at a later date. And the loss would force Theory to grow as a performer so that the next time they meet, he'll be "ready." Evan: I was never sure! I always leaned a little more into the idea of Cena humbling Theory in this match and causing Austin to retool his image in the background. It would set the stage for a potential rematch down the line but I also feel like one wouldn't be necessary for the immediate future. It's an interesting match-up and I think that regardless of the outcome, it should put Theory in a good place moving forward when it comes to his character. Liam: No. It's Big Match John. In case you forgot or fell off, he's still hot and could very well knock Theory's shell off. It's going to be sunny skies in SoFi Stadium but in any weather, he's never better. Your boy is so hot that you'll never catch him in the next man's sweater. Jokes aside, this match kicking off the weekend makes it even more of a toss up for me because babyface victories tend to open premium live events. Cena's scathing promo earlier this month on Raw indicates that Theory almost needs to win or risk falling down the card, but big losses have done wonders for the young upstart before (see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in). Tim: I'm definitely not, but WWE could always go with something like John Cena winning the U.S. championship at WrestleMania and then losing to Austin Theory the following Raw. Plus, will this be an actual match, or just a brawl across the ring and arena to not expose Cena to any potential injuries? Austin Theory could use the rub of pinning John Cena, which would propel him to world title consideration. Nick: Don't know who was actually sure here as I've always wanted a full Theory shut out where Cena doesn't even make it to the ring, or a Cena victory starting off WrestleMania Hollywood weekend with a shocking win. Then he can just lose it on Raw in an even more shocking manner. Let's just go that route cause that seems fun.

Which Will Provide a Bigger Spectacle — Brock Lesnar vs. Omos or Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Logan Paul has been rehearsing his match with Rollins alongside the likes of Shawn Michaels for at least a month, so you know they'll come up with something good. But there's just something about seeing Brock Lesnar toss around a giant that you just never forget. This one will go to "The Beast." Evan: Oh Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins for sure. Granted, seeing two of the physically largest superstars brawl with one another will make for a solid match most likely, but Paul and Rollins are both showman and it's clear that Logan is really taking this professional wrestling stint seriously. Seth and Logan mugging for the camera alone should make for some interesting beats for this year's WrestleMania. Liam: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. It's literally once in a lifetime. 70,000 Omosapiens will be crowding SoFi Stadium and will make this match an instant five-star classic. Looking forward to Omos's shooting star press. Tim: Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will look to steal the show. If you like "Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat" then Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will bring the house down. But Rollins/Paul will have both men displaying their athletic abilities to the max. Some people have complained about Rollins not being in a title match, but having his match featured across entertainment outlets because of Paul's influence will make up for that. Nick: Logan vs. Seth is going to be a match of the night contender, but definitely not spectacle of the night. Brock vs. Omos is going to give us the suplexes to end all suplexes. If we get an F5 it's a wrap. No contest.

Will Any Match Outperform Gunther/Sheamus/McIntyre (Photo: WWE) Connor: From a storytelling perspective, Reigns vs. Rhodes and Usos vs. Zayn/Owens will tower over the rest of the card. But in terms of pure bell-to-bell action? Nothing will top this banger. Evan: For me personally, this is probably the match of this year's 'Mania to keep an eye on and that's primarily thanks to Gunther. Gunther's role in this year's Royal Rumble should have turned a few heads when it came to WWE fans, and legitimately had me hoping that this year's WrestleMania would feature a Gunther/Cody Rhodes showdown. I don't think that Gunther will ultimately be the victor in this one but it's going to make for a solid performance for sure. Liam: Yes, Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It has been years since a meaningful tag match went down at WrestleMania and I am expecting all four men to deliver something that rivals what you'd see in the golden age of NXT or the early days of AEW. Tim: This will be fine, but I don't see it being the best match on the card. Plus with it being a three-way match, there will be big chunks of the match with one person knocked out while the other two fight before being replaced. I'd put it slightly better than the Lesnar/Omos match. Nick: Story wise, absolutely. There are a ton of contenders with me looking forward to Rey vs. Dominik specifically, but this one is going to be as they say, "a banger." It'll have some fun stuff, but I'm invested in so many other stuff on the card that it won't be my stand out.