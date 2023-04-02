WrestleMania 39: Watch WWE's Official Hype Video for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will battle tonight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. WWE released the official hype video for the match hours before the show began, recapping how this matchup came about. It starts with soundbites from both Rhodes and Reigns, with "The American Nightmare" emphasizing that he needs to "finish the story," while Reigns says losing to him in the main event is where his story will end.

The video then focuses on Rhodes, showing the "Dream" tattoo on his pec that serves as a tribute to his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, and the torn pec he had to recover from prior to winning this year's Royal Rumble. It then goes through Reigns' obscenely long list of accomplishments, from his multiple WrestleMania main events to his current world championship reign that's nearing a thousand days. The video then goes back and forth between the two, all while Carrollton's "Made For This" song plays.

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name," Rhodes said shortly after he won the Rumble, cutting his first promo on Reigns. "Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."