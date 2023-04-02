WrestleMania 39: The Rock Drops a Hint a Finally Confronting Roman Reigns

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dropped a video late Saturday night addressed to WWE fans, the WWE locker room and, most importantly, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Usos saw their record-breaking reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions come to an end in the Night One main event and Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in tonight's main event against Cody Rhodes. There was plenty of speculation that Reigns vs. Rock was going to close out this year's show, but nothing ever materialized and "The Great One" has yet to share the ring with Reigns since he adopted "The Tribal Chief" persona.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin, Roman Reigns, the Universal champion. To my family ... the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we're so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium, do what you do. It is in our blood. And, who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. I'll just leave it at that," Johnson said, before raising an eyebrow.

Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.

~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/J88VExgwy7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2023

Reigns finally addressed how close WWE came to booking a match with Johnson in a new interview with Ariel Helwani this week. He admitted he was unsure, saying, "Not with me because I'm so thoroughly tied into what I'm doing within the WWE. That's why you haven't seen me in a movie, why you haven't seen me cameo in this or that. They are available, I can do that stuff anytime I want. Even with where I'm not on every loop, I'm not doing all the house shows, there are particular shows that I do. I'm never out, I'm always in. If I'm not producing, I'm directing. I'm always part of it. I'm always thinking and grinding Bloodline. It never shuts off. For me, it's a built-in situation."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results