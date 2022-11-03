WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Week Schedule

WWE officially confirmed its schedule for WrestleMania 39 Week next March-April in Los Angeles on Thursday. The company announced via a press release that the March 31 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (set to immediately follow SmackDown), NXT Stand & Deliver (April 1) and the April 3 edition of Monday Night Raw will all take place inside the Crypto.com arena during WrestleMania week. The event itself will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, roughly 11 miles southwest of the Crypto Arena.

Tickets for SmackDown/ the Hall of Fame, NXT and Raw all go on sale on Nov. 18 via AXS.com. Combo tickets for all three shows go on sale this coming Monday.

Will Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Happen at WrestleMania 39?

The big rumored match for WrestleMania 39 remains Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Both men have remained open to the idea in interviews over the past few years, but neither have outright confirmed it is happening. Johnson, while making a few appearances for WWE in recent years, still hasn't been in the ring for a match since WrestleMania 29 back in 2013 (not counting the one-move, six-second squash match he won at WrestleMania 32 a few years later).

"When you are maybe the most recognizable man on the planet, the most famous actor in Hollywood, Probably the most in-demand social media influencer out there, you're busy," Paul Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head Booker said in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. "And that busyness is fluid. In a moment's time, this seems like, 'Man, I gotta do this!' And then something else comes along 30 seconds later because of the nature of what you do. And it's, 'I thought I had to do that, but I got to do this.' It can change. A few years ago, he and I were going to work at WrestleMania. And we even shot the video for it, and we're ready to roll. And then in the course of the year that it that it was going to happen, it changed. The opportunity changed."

The other rumored match is Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey recently won back the women's title and turned heel during her program with Liv Morgan, while Lynch turned face following her SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair but is still recovering from a separated shoulder.