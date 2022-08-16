Triple H Reveals WWE WrestleMania 39 Has Already Sold a Massive Amount of Tickets

The Showcase of the Immortals is heading to La La Land. WWE will bring WWE WrestleMania 39 to SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, in April 2023 and are already expecting a packed house for the two-night event. Speaking on WWE's second quarter earnings call, Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that the company sold 90,000 tickets for WWE WrestleMania 39 in the first 24 hours (h/t Wrestle Zone). This equates to roughly 80% of total tickets available across the two nights. Levesque also emphasized that WWE has never sold that many tickets that quickly.

It's worth noting that while this surge of ticket sales spells well for WWE, the historic nature is only really comparable with the past few years. WWE has only been running two night WrestleManias since 2020, and only this year's edition had the ability to hold a full capacity crowd on both nights.

That said, past WrestleManias have not had the buzz around them that next year's has. Much of that is due to the constant rumblings of a long-awaited showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

"It's the plan. It's 100 percent the plan for this year [WrestleMania 39]. But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it," Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio said last week. "We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania."

The Rock has never been shy about addressing the potential match, as he often sings the praises of his cousin.

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," The Rock said. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."

WWE WrestleMania 39 streams on Peacock on April 1st and April 2nd, 2023.