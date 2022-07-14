WWE WrestleMania 39 Tickets Sale Date Announced

WWE announced via press release on Thursday that tickets for WrestleMania 39 will go on sale earlier than normal, as fans can start purchasing them on Aug. 12 for the April 1-2, 2023 shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans will also have a chance to buy Priority Passes as early as July 22 as part of a new partnership with On Location. Those passes will offer a VIP experience, a dedicated entrance to the stadium, meet-and-greet and hospitality offerings.

"WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WrestleMania will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 am PT. WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles," the press release reads. "Single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now at https://wwe.com/wm39-presale.

"In addition, WrestleMania Priority Passes will be available next Friday, July 22 at 12 Noon ET through exclusive partner On Location by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans an opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. WrestleMania Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends," the release continued. "Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional information on WrestleMania Week events will be forthcoming. WrestleMania will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else."

No matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 as of now, but the big rumor that has been spreading for several years is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be taking on a returning Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The two have commented on the potential match numerous times, but the roadblock that could stop the match is Johnson's consistently busy filming schedule. There's also been growing speculation that Cody Rhodes might be the one to dethrone "The Tribal Chief" of his championships given that his injury return timetable could have him back in time for a surprise Royal Rumble entrance.