WWE Reportedly Has Two WrestleMania 39 Matches Lined Up for 2023

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 event isn’t for two more months, but the company apparently already has plans lined up for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in April 2023. Those matches, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, are Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch. The first of the pair has been talked about and speculated for years by this point, while Rousey vs. Lynch was initially reported after WWE opted to go with Rousey vs. Flair for this year’s show.

Both Reigns and Rock have spoken publicly about their potential dream match and “The Tribal Chief” has argued in the past that it makes more sense for the pair to do it at WrestleMania 39 given Johnson’s dominance over Hollywood. Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April in Dallas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense,” Reigns told FOX Sports last year. “… He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.”

Meanwhile, Johnson confirmed in an interview with ComicBook last year that, were he to go back to WWE, he wouldn’t be able to have a championship reign like his last run with the company given his busy schedule.

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” Johnson said. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”