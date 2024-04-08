WWE WrestleMania 40: CM Punk Reveals Injury Recovery In Drew McIntyre Attack

WWE kicked off night 2 of WrestleMania 40 in epic style, opening up with the battle for the World Heavyweight Championship. This wasn't just any match for the Title though, as those who tuned in were greeted with not only a fantastic match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre but also another major Title change and the next chapter of a great feud in the minutes right after. CM Punk was on commentary for the match, but ended up getting involved after McIntyre got in his face. That's when Punk decked McIntyre, knocking him to the announce table. Then Punk pulled off his arm brace and hit McIntyre with a host of strikes before Damian Priest made his way to the ring.

Punk has been out of in-ring action with a torn triceps injury, but he's still been involved a great deal on WWE TV. Punk has been moving feuds along with McIntyre and Seth Rollins, and even mentioned the names of The Rock and Roman Reigns from time to time. The main target of his promos however has been McIntyre, and the two have had some wonderful exchanges in the last few weeks.

Punk was hurt during the Royal Rumble match, and that turned into a highly entertaining angle for McIntyre in the weeks since. McIntyre even had it put on a shirt, and would tell Punk he prayed for this to happen. That all built to tonight, where McIntyre won the Heavyweight Championship by taking down Rollins, but his issues with Punk would lead to his undoing.

After the win, McIntyre couldn't help himself and taunted Punk multiple times. Ultimately that's what enraged Punk to the point that he punched McIntyre and knocked him across the table. Then he got rid of the arm brace and started laying more strikes into McIntyre, leaving the new Champion out of commission.

That's when Damian Priest showed up to cash in his money in the bank briefcase on McIntyre, and Punk had set him up perfectly for a loss. Priest went in with authority and took McIntyre down for the win, and Punk sat on the desk smiling and laughing at McIntyre as it all went down. Now there's even more bad blood between the two, and that will likely be dealt with on TV when Punk returns to In-ring action.

WrestleMania Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Damian Priest Cash-In)

WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

LA Knight def. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. The Final Testament

What match have you enjoyed the most at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk everything wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!