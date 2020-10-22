Watch: Xavier Woods Sets up a Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Track Inside the WWE ThunderDome

✖

Xavier Woods brought his edition of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit to the WWE ThunderDome earlier this week. In a video shared to his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Woods set up tracks both in and around the ring so wrestlers could try out the new game prior to the show. The clip shows Akira Tozawa and Ruby Riott trying out the game before he set up a new track inside the ring itself. The highlight of the clip is definitely when Riott has to keep racing even while the production team killed the lights inside the arena (most likely as a test for when The Fiend arrived on Monday Night Raw).

The reigning Raw Tag Team Champion praised the game, saying, "Here (points to the ring) y'all don't see anything. Here (points to the screen), there's so much stuff. You get points, you're unlocking things, it's insane!"

Nintendo first announced the game for the Nintendo Switch back in September and released it last week.

"Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite** system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race," the press release for the game read. "Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode."

Race a real-life Mario Kart through your home when #MarioKart Live: Home Circuit arrives on 10/16! Learn more about the ways you’ll be able to bring your home courses to life and hit the tracks right away!https://t.co/q4E1CoAPCx pic.twitter.com/ZYvJqJEzu5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 2, 2020

In a previous edition of UpUpDownDown, Woods and Tyler Breeze competed in the game inside Breeze's house.

