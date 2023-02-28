Watch WWE's Xavier Woods Take a Tour of Super Nintendo World

WWE Superstar and UpUpDownDown creator Xavier Woods recently got the opportunity to tour Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Woods uploaded a video of his time at the park on Tuesday as he attempted some of the various challenges scattered around the attraction and competed in Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. He gave the interactive dark ride an incredibly positive review.

"This is one of the coolest experiences that I've ever had having to do with video games. If you enjoy video games, specifically if you enjoy Mario Kart, even if you don't enjoy video games you should come and do this," Woods said.

Woods and Kofi Kingston recently made the jump down to WWE's NXT brand to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. The veterans worked with Pretty Deadly, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Chase U and Gallus before dropping the titles to the latter team at NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month.

"Pretty Deadly is so talented, and they're going to be even bigger than they are now," Kingston said in an interview with Sports Illustrated shortly after they won the tag titles. "It's all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we're here for it. We want them to flourish. That's what we're here to do, and I'm looking forward to mixing it up with them again."

"Everybody brought their full selves to that match, which was easy to tell," Woods added. "We love getting a chance to tell our stories in the way we want to tell them. It's the job of the current generation to give their knowledge to the next generation, so that will be the best era of pro wrestling. That's very important to us, and it's a responsibility for us to teach what we know."

