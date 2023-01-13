Super Nintendo World Videos Reveal First Look at Mario and Luigi Mascots in Action

New Super Nintendo World videos reveal the Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach mascots in all of their glory. Nintendo's brand has grown immensely since stealing the hearts of many in the 80s and 90s via its gaming consoles, but the company has been very protective of its brand. Although it shelled out some pretty awful adaptations of its games in its early days as a video game company, it has learned a lot and largely stuck to focusing on its games and some merchandising rather than expanding the brand in big ways like adaptations or big theme parks. Well, with the imminent arrival of Universal's Super Mario Bros. Movie, the company has also opened up a Nintendo theme park at Universal Studios in California.

Some new videos from TikTok user disway800 reveal what Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach's mascots look like as they arrived to the Super Nintendo World park. The costumes are extremely high quality and they're even escorted by park staff in Mario-inspired clothing. The costumes themselves have moving eyes so they don't stare directly into your soul for too long (though it seems that can still happen to an extent) and there is some sort of way for the person inside to use pre-recorded voice lines to speak with guests. It's a pretty great addition to the park and will surely make a lot of fans and families happy, despite the fact these historically small brothers are bigger than everyone around them.

Super Nintendo World is set to open on February 17th, 2023, so there's still a bit of a wait, but it looks like it's shaping up quite nicely. ComicBook.com got to go check out Super Nintendo World a couple of weeks ago and got to give our impressions of the park. You can click here to read our impressions and check out some pictures of various attractions around the Nintendo-themed amusement park.

