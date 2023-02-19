Super Nintendo World Officially Confirmed for Universal Studios Orlando

Park goers at Universal Studios Hollywood have gotten a chance to experience Super Nintendo World over the last couple of days, and those on the west coast are likely feeling a bit of jealousy! While it's long been known that the attraction is under construction at Universal Studios Orlando, it had never actually been confirmed by the company. That has since changed, as CEO Mark Woodbury announced that the attraction will be coming to Florida. Woodbury's statements were made at the Super Nintendo World opening in Hollywood, where he referred to the Orlando version as "the worst-kept secret in history."

Video of Woodbury's statement was shared by Deadline, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Super Nintendo World is part of a larger attempt by Nintendo to introduce its characters to those that might not be interested in video games. While Mario is one of the most recognizable characters throughout the world, creator Shigeru Miyamoto has frequently talked about his desire to make the Nintendo mascot as well-known as Mickey Mouse. Mario has a long way to go before he might ever get to that level, but it's understandable why Nintendo is determined to elevate the character and his supporting cast. Of course, The Super Mario Bros. Movie could help when it opens in April, and it's also being produced and distributed by Universal. Clearly, the theme park and movie are both pieces to a larger overall effort!

After several delays, Super Nintendo World finally opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The attraction predominantly focuses on the Mario family of characters, including faces like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. However, it also features some small cameos from the Pikmin video games, which were also created by Miyamoto. An expansion based on the Donkey Kong Country video games is currently in development at Universal Studios Japan, and is set to open in 2024.

