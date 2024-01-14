WWE's Booker T Reveals He's Working to Adapt His Story to Film

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is one of the most decorated stars in professional wrestling history. From WWE and WCW to TNA, there's not much he hasn't accomplished inside the squared circle. In recent years after his in-ring retirement, he's become a published author and has taken to the commentary desk for NXT as well as running his own wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW). With the rise of professional wrestling material in pop culture like, Booker is now looking to take his story from script to screen.

With 2024 now in full swing Booker recently discussed his upcoming projects, noting that while he's not working on a new book, he is working on another type of script. "Not working on any books, but we are working on a movie script, based on my life and story in general," Booker revealed on his Hall of Fame Podcast. "Hopefully, we'll get that done sometime soon in 2024. That's the next big project for Booker T, and hopefully, we'll make that come to fruition real soon. [A book] is something I think about because I'm in a different phase in my life. I had a great wrestling career, but now I'm a promoter and booker. Being able to see life from this perspective, being one of the few black promoters in this business. One of the few black wrestling business owners. I think I have a whole lot to tell as far as how did I get here and, more importantly, what it took to stay at this level." (h/t: Fightful)

Booker isn't the only professional wrestler working on a movie script. With the box office success of The Iron Claw following the Von Erich family, it has many in Hollywood potentially looking to adapt more wrestling stories. While Netflix has looked to adapt Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan to the small screen, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently stated that there has been interest for a biopic about the three-generation wrestling dynasty of the Guerreros. "With the success that I believe this movie will have, and telling the story of the Von Erich family, I think there is definitely an avenue to do a movie or documentary or series on the Guerrero family," Chavo said. "I've been approached about it a lot."

