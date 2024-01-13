WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade Possibly Injured

It appears one of WWE NXT's brightest stars might have just been injured during a house show. NXT held a house show in Dade City, Florida tonight, and it was Cora Jade facing Lyra Valkyria in the main event. Unfortunately at some point, Jade hit the mat and medical personnel came out to check on her. Those in attendance shared photos on social media of Jade being checked on by the referee and a trainer, and she can be seen holding her head while lying on the mat. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, and we wish Jade all the best and a speedy recovery.

Jade recently started appearing on NXT TV again after making her big return at NXT Deadline. After Blair Davenport won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, Valkyria came out to meet her, teasing their eventual match, but Jade had other plans. Jade attacked Valkyria and held the Title up, signaling she was coming for the NXT Women's Championship.

Cora Jade looks to be injuried at a NXT House Show 💔 pic.twitter.com/ATSGtdy9DF — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 13, 2024

Since then Jade has been making her way to the Title picture, and her match against Valkyria tonight was likely a hint that a big match between the two is in the cards soon at an upcoming premium live event. Vengeance Day is right around the corner, so that could very well be the plan, but if Jade is injured that might need to change depending on the severity of the injury.

Deadline was a big night for Jade, as not only did she make her return to NXT TV but she also ran into her favorite wrestler CM Punk backstage. The two shared an awesome moment where Punk called back to their first meeting when Jade attended a fan event and had him sign something, and he told her how proud he was of what she's done and that she should also be proud of herself.

Punk told Jade, "Legit, I'm proud of you. You should be very proud of yourself. Often, I feel like I need to be stepping on the gas and I don't stop and smell the roses, so you should do that. This is your house now. You should be very proud of yourself and April is very proud of you too."

Jade said she might start to cry and Punk said, "I don't like it when women cry, but you should 100%. Bring it in. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourself. Whether they love you or they hate you, okay, do you. Sorry to interrupt." Jade then said "If I got CM Punk's approval, that's all I need. See ya!"

