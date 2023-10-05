Hulk Hogan Claims His Chris Hemsworth-Led Biopic Has Left Netflix

Hulk Hogan was once scheduled to be the subject of a biopic produced by Netflix. The project was announced back in 2019 and nabbed Chris Hemsworth to play the Hulkster. Details surrounding the project, including its supporting cast and official title, were kept under wraps back then and have still yet to materialize. On the surface, progress has been essentially non-existent, as Hemsworth himself has said in multiple interviews that he remains in the dark regarding how close the Hulk Hogan movie is to going into production and has even cast doubt on whether it will ever actually get made.

Hulk Hogan Biopic Rights Leave Netflix

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Hulk Hogan indicated that the rights to his life's story for a feature film are no longer with Netflix.

"It was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of missed the date as far as a business situation," Hogan said. "I had a choice at that time to switch gears. My life rights and stuff are somewhere else now and there's a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. Hopefully, [director] Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play, there's still a huge opportunity there."

It remains to be seen as to if this means the Hulk Hogan biopic will need to start from scratch at another studio. For Hogan himself, he seems to be keen on using the script that was already penned.

"Scott Silver wrote the script, he wrote the Joker and a bunch of other movies," Hogan said. "Todd Phillips has done the Joker, Wolf Of Wall Street*, all of the crazy stuff that he did. The script came back and it was amazing because my favorite movies are like Scarface, Godfather, True Romance. It was there. All of a sudden there was a business glitch and they tried to fix it a few days later, and I had already decided to move on.

"Even before we get into this, I said, if anyone played Hulk Hogan, I'd want it to be Chris Hemsworth. His birthday is the same day as mine," Hogan continued. "We talked once about the situation, he was all excited because he told me he had never played a real person before. [He said], 'Oh my gosh, your life, it's so interesting, this is so crazy. This could be the biggest thing I've ever done.' Scott Silver, the writer, [tells me] that it's the most amazing script he's ever written. It's powerful, it's in a different place but there will be an opportunity for everybody to regroup."

*Fact correction: Neither Scott Silver nor Todd Phillips were involved in The Wolf of Wall Street.