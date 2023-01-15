Netflix's Vince McMahon Documentary Series Gets an Update From Bill Simmons

WWE announced way back in 2020 that Netflix was producing a new docuseries centered around Vince McMahon. The Ringer's Bill Simmons would serve as executive producer while director Chris Smith would helm the project. But while the film was initially slated for a 2022 release, a report dropped in July of last year that the project had been canceled (though a report dropped the following month denying that). This was in the wake of Vince McMahon numerous sexual misconduct allegations and his departure from the company. McMahon has since reinserted himself into the company as executive chairman after threatening WWE's Board of Directors to block any future media rights deals or a potential sale if he demands weren't met.

But even as WWE's situation continues to unfold, the Netflix series is apparently back on the board. Simmons himself recently confirmed that the docuseries' production is still ongoing. While speaking about McMahon on his podcast, he also speculated why he thinks McMahon forced his way back in.

"Vince hasn't really spoken publicly about all the allegation and the NDAs that he signed, and all that stuff, we haven't heard him talk about it. He can say, 'I took a break.' We probably won't (hear him talk about it)," Simmons said on his podcast (h/t Fightful). "That's why I feel like he's coming back to sell it and then he's out. He probably just wants to cash in. I think it really probably did bother him though that things were going so well without him. Think about that, he's had this thing...I'm working on this massive docuseries right now about him, which is, obviously that keeps evolving. This guy has been doing this since 1976. This is his. This was a local promotion that he blew up into a whole thing. I think he honestly kind of lost it, that it was doing well without him. You have something for five decades and then, 'Oh, it's gonna fall apart now.' No, actually, it's not gonna fall apart. It's doing better,"

Another documentary on McMahon, The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, debuted on Vice late last year. While the special was mostly a compilation of various stories from the Dark Side of the Ring series, it did cover McMahon's most recent scandal at the end. Stay tuned for more update on the Netflix series.