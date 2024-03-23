WWE's Dominik Mysterio Teases WrestleMania Rematch with Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown got things started with two former allies turned foes, and the match would end up setting the stage for a grand rematch at WrestleMania 40. Former LWO allies Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar went one-on-one to kick off SmackDown, and there's plenty of bad blood there. It showed throughout the match, though Rey would start to gain the upper hand and build some momentum towards a big win. That was crushed however by Dominik Mysterio, who showed up at ringside and then interfered by grabbing Rey and knocking him off the ropes and to the mat. That set up Escobar for the win and also teed up a possible rematch between father and son at WrestleMania 40.

The match was supposed to be a one-on-one affair between the two faction leaders, as the rest of LWO and Legado Del Fantasma were banned from ringside. That's why it was a surprise when a masked figure showed up to watch the match over halfway through it, but though they were wearing a luchador mask and an LWO shirt, it was clear this was Dominik.

Dominik finally unmasked and was pretty happy with himself, and Rey was clearly frustrated. This was the first time the two have met near a ring since Rey returned from injury earlier this year. Dominik has been busy over on Raw with The Judgement Day, while Rey had been recovering from an injury he sustained during a match with Santos after Santos betrayed the LWO.

Dominik wasn't just here to distract Rey though, as when Rey went to pull off a move off the ropes, Dominik grabbed his legs and caused Rey to fall off and hit the mat hard. That let Santos deliver the finisher and get the pin, thus getting Legado Del Fantasma a crucial win.

Rey was clearly annoyed and stared at Dominik from the ring, while Dominik celebrated with Santos as they walked away. It's unclear if Dominik just wanted to cause his father problems again or if Santos reached out to Dominik to help him since the rest of the group was banned from ringside, but we'll surely find out more soon. In the meantime, here's the current rundown of WrestleMania 40's card.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

