Triple H Reveals Which WWE NXT Superstars He'd Pick to Join DX

D-Generation X is one of WWE's most famous factions and is responsible for some all-time moments over the years. Every so often fans get to see Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg reunite, and it's always entertaining, but what if you were to add some current WWE NXT Superstars to the legendary group? That was the question posed to Triple H in an interview with timhannrivera, who asked Triple H if he could name 2 to 3 superstars in NXT right now that could team up with Triple H and Michaels in DX. It didn't take long for Trips to name three of NXT's most promising stars, including Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Lola Vice (via Essentially Sports).

Triple H said, "Out of NXT, right now? I think Trick would be certainly one just because he is so fast and quick-witted and, I think he would be a guy that would certainly fit. But as I'm saying that Carmelo too would be a guy, that would definitely fit into that mold."

"And it's hard, you know. You know, just from a female side, just because I think she's got the personality and the capabilities, a Lola Vice or somebody like that," Triple H said. "Just from a female side that I think if, you just let her cut loose, I bet she's crazy, you know."

A team including Triple H, Michaels, Hayes, Williams, and Vice would certainly be entertaining to say the least, as all three superstars have shown how great they are in the ring and have impressed with sheer charisma and personality. Hayes recently praised the NXT roster as well, and also gave a shoutout to the stars that are over from NXT UK and have jumped into the mix.

"Now seeing all the newer talent come in and just get it so quickly and fall right in place and help the machine move and continue to move, and having the guys from the UK come and they're just fantastic, fantastic talents and they gel with everybody and they elevate everybody," Hayes said. "The roster feels very strong. I don't think there's very many holes in NXT right now. "

"Obviously you have experience and then you have people learning, but that's part of the show. You have to adjust. You are going to see bangers and you're going to see people having their third and fourth matches and then people trying to get promo work and things like that. So it is like a variety show in a lot of ways, but I think we have a very strong core NXT roster and attitude going on right now here," Hayes said.

