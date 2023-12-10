WWE's Trick Williams Delivers a Big Win in Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

A shot at the WWE NXT Championship was on the line at NXT Deadline, and Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Tyler Bate put it all on the line to secure their shot at Title gold. Things were relatively close for a while, as Dijak, Briggs, and Bate all accrued falls throughout the first part of the match. Everything changed though when Breakker got in, as he scored three falls in the first 40 seconds, and Wiliams had 0 falls. Things only got worse for Williams as Dijak and Bate would earn 3 falls a piece, but then things fell into place for Trick. He would go on a tear in the final minute and a half, netting himself four falls and becoming the winner of the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, and he will get his Title shot at New Year's Evil.

Briggs and Dijak started things off in the ring, and the two powerhouses leaned into their strengths right away. They kept the pace methodical and went all-out to get some early falls, but after several attempts, no falls had happened. That changed around the 5-minute mark, as Dijak brought Briggs down for a big slam and got the first fall of the match.

Up next was Tyler Bate, who picked up the pace immediately and hit Dijak with a flurry of strikes. Bate went up top and knocked Dijak down while Briggs was in the penalty box, and then got away from Dijak after being up on his shoulders. Bate then hit Dijak with a suplex into a cover, but Dijak kicked out. Bate picked up Dijak and spun him around as Briggs came back in, and Bates got hit with a big boot to the face.

Briggs then knocked Dijak over with a clothesline and got the pinfall, giving him a point on the board. On the floor Briggs and Bate exchanged blows and then Briggs got caught on the ropes between his legs, and while Bate went for the pin, Briggs kicked out. Bate then got brought down with a slam and then hit with a splash into a cover, but Bate managed to kick out. Dijak was back in but moving slowly, and then Bate hit the Tyler Driver 97 into a pin but Dijak broke it up. Then Bate hit Dijak and slammed him down into a pin, and Bate got a point and sent Dijak back to the penalty box.

Then it was time for Trick Williams to enter, and he dodged a dive from Bate and then unleashed a host of big kicks and strikes on Briggs and Bate in the ring. Williams clotheslined Bate and then caught Briggs's kick before knocking Briggs down. Williams turned it around and clotheslined Dijak, and then hit a double neckbreaker on Dijak and Briggs. Williams then hit an uppercut on Bate, but got knocked to one knee by Briggs.

Dijak then tried to go up top but got knocked down by a leaping Trick Williams, and then all of the competitors traded pinfall attempts. At the end of a rather chaotic part of the match, no one added another fall to their total, and Wiliams ended up in the penalty box. That coincided with the entry of Bron Breakker, who came in and went on a massive run, netting three falls. Breakker pinned Bate, Briggs, and Dijak, sending them all to the penalty box while Williams was back in the ring with 0 falls. Williams was able to knock Breakker to the mat but he couldn't pin him, and then Williams dove from the top and landed on everyone.

Dijak went to pin Williams and he did, bringing his score to 2 and sending Williams back to the penalty box. Then Bate pinned Dijak, tying him with Breakker at 3 a piece. Bate was up top with Breakker and then Briggs was back in action, breaking up the pin attempt. Williams was back in too, and he went after Briggs. Then Dijak was back in, and Briggs and Dijak ended up teaming up a bit to take on the rest of the pack.

Dijak and Briggs went up top on either side of the ring and hit moonsaults on Breakker and Williams, getting two pins and giving them a point each. Breakker and Williams were in the penalty box while Bate cleared the ring. Briggs got Bate into the ring and then Bate ended up falling as they both led with kicks, and they took each other out.

Breakker and Williams were back in the match, and Williams went for a quick pin but Brakker cut him off. Breakker then speared Williams into the barricade, and Dijak slammed Breakker into the announce table. Bate and Briggs were up top and Dijak then lifted Briggs but couldn't make it happen. Williams rolled up Briggs and got a point, but ate a kick from Dijak. Then Dijak hit a knee strike on Williams and went for the pin, but Eddy Thorpe pulled the referee out.

He hit Dijak and kicked him in the head and Wiliams got the pin, adding a point. Williams reversed Bate and got the pin and the point, and then he hit a returning Breakker with a huge kick and got the pinfall and the win. Trick Williams has won the Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline and will get a shot at the Champ at New Year's Evil.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Trick Williams def. Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Blair Davenport def. Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King

What have you thought of NXT Deadline so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!