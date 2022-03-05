WWE’s Roman Reigns Calls His Shot on Brock Lesnar in Fiery SmackDown Promo

WWE SmackDown was not a good night for Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, who came out to deliver their delightful entrance only to be attacked by The Usos. It was soon clear why, as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman to the ring, ready to get on the microphone after SmackDown caught people up on the contract signing chaos that happened last week. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him, Reigns said then said “tomorrow night myself and Brock Lesnar defend our titles at Madison Square Garden, and you already know what I’m going to do. I’m going to smash whoever steps up and send them to the back of the line like I’ve been doing for the last year and a half”.

“But you see, Brock’s defense is where it gets interesting,” Reigns said. “Not all of us want to see Brock with that title. In fact, not all of us want to see Brock make it to WrestleMania, do we?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns looked at Heyman who said he held a grudge. Reigns then smiled and said we’re past that, and continued. “But you see that’s not how I feel. I want Brock to make it to WrestleMania. I want him to hand deliver that WWE Championship to his Tribal Chief.”

Reigns said “Wiseman. What’s that line you always say?” Then Heyman said it’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Reigns said, “shall we give Miami and the whole world a spoiler tonight? I’m like Babe Ruth around here. I call my shot and I deliver every single time.”

“Just look at last year’s WrestleMania. A week before I said I’m going to smash them, stack them, and pin them 1 2 3,” Reigns said. “And what did I do? So this year I’m going to call my shot again. At WrestleMania, in the biggest main event of all time, I’m going to smash Brock Lesnar. I’m gonna pin Brock Lesnar. I’m going to stand over Brock Lesnar, and with about 5 million dollars worth of fireworks going off, I’m going to hold the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and I’m going to raise them over my head. And Brock’s going to have no choice but to acknowledge me.”

Reigns then shouted “Ackonkwedge me! Me! He’s going to acknowledge me! Me!” The commentators noted how it seemed that Lesnar was in Reigns’ head a bit and that this is the most volatile they’ve seen the Champion.

Reigns then said, “At WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will acknowledge me.”

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What did you think of Reigns’ promo? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!