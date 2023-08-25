WWE's Seth Rollins Honors Bray Wyatt with Emotional Tribute

WWE Superstars who had a chance to work alongside Bray Wyatt have continued to share tributes to him after news of his passing was shared with the public, and it's quickly apparent how much of a positive effect Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) had on those around him. One Superstar who worked with Wyatt extensively for a while is Seth Rollins, as the two had a memorable program during Wyatt's time as The Fiend. Rollins honored Wyatt in an emotional tribute video on Twitter, speaking about Wyatt's joyful personality and one of the conversations they had that Rollins has always taken to heart.

On Twitter (H/T NoDQ), Rollins said, "Truth is, I still don't really know what to say. Windham was a unique cat. Simple, yet deeply complex individual. And I loved him. I loved him, I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. He was always joyful. Just these eyes that drew you in and a smile and a laugh and a presence that just made you happy and we're all going to miss that."

Rollins continued, saying, "I've been thinking mostly about his family, and I wanted to go. I don't know if wanted was the right word. I thought about going to Smackdown tonight but that would entail leaving my family a day early. I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Wyndham on the phone when Brodie [Lee] passed a few years ago. And, you know, I just had called him to check on him to see how he was doing. And we talked and he was okay and I was okay and neither of us were really okay. We ended the conversation with I love yous and goodbyes. And I remember this very specifically. He said, you just go hug on that baby girl, talking about my daughter. And so I just feel like that's what I should be doing. So Windham, I love you, man. I will miss you. We will all miss you. And I'll see you down the road, hot boy. Bye."

WWE's Braun Strowman, who also worked with Wyatt extensively, posted a tribute to the man he calls a big little brother and his mentor. On Instagram Scherr wrote, "I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn't have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours.

You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man.

My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

WWE is currently donating proceeds of Wyatt merchandise purchased on the WWE Shop to Wyatt's family, and you can see what's available right here.