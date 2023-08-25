WWE Donating Proceeds of Bray Wyatt Merchandise to His Family

The wrestling world received tragic news today when WWE's Triple H shared the news that Bray Wyatt had passed away. According to reports, Wyatt's heart issues were made worse with COVID, and while he was making good progress towards a return, he suffered a heart attack earlier today and passed away. WWE has paid tribute to Wyatt on social media, but if you view Bray Wyatt merchandise on the WWE Shop, WWE has posted a note that they will donate all net proceeds to support Jojo Offerman and Bray's Children. Certain items are also on sale and you can pick up some things and support the family in the store right here.

Triple H shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

RIP Windham Rotunda pic.twitter.com/qGhcqAPBei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2023

Tributes to Wyatt have flooded social media from co-workers, and so many of them highlight how lovely and cheerful a person he was behind the scenes. That includes Big E, who shared a tribute on Twitter. Big E wrote, "Man...the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham."

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/vq4bNANzgo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 24, 2023

The Rock also shared a tribute on Twitter, writing, "Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'thank you for the house' #ohana 🩵"

Impact Wrestling and AEW also shared tributes to Wyatt. Impact wrote, "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast."

AEW wrote, "AEW joins the entire wrestling world in mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. A third-generation wrestler, Windham proudly carried on his family's legacy by forging his own incredible path to superstardom. Windham's unique style and persona showcased his passion for the industry and desire for innovation. AEW sends its deepest condolences to Windham's family, friends, and fans. We are forever grateful for all his incredible contributions to the industry."

Our thoughts are with Rotunda's family and friends.