WWE's Trick Williams Becomes NXT Champion in Epic Title Showdown at Spring Breakin'

The main event of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' was supremely anticipated, as not only was the NXT Championship on the line, but the future of Trick Williams calling NXT home was as well. Ilja Dragunov wanted to continue his NXT Championship reign, but Williams has had a long journey to this point, and it all culminated during week one of Spring Breakin'. Both superstars pulled out all the stops on each other during the match, with Williams even dipping into Dragunov's move arsenal for some close calls. It was Williams who would win one critical showdown though, hitting the Trick Shot and besting Dragunov to become the new NXT Champion.

Dragunov hit a German suplex right after the bell and then delivered clubbing blows to Williams before the two exchanged kicks. Dragunov hit a few vicious chops but Williams hit back with a headbutt and some powerful punches of his own. Then both superstars ended up on the mat after exchanging kicks to the head, but both were on their feet soon enough.

They exchanged a moment of respect before Dragunov knocked Williams down and delivered a chop and more strikes. Williams made a comeback and got Dragunov on the top rope. Dragunov was able to get his feet back under him and hit a coast-to-coast and pin Williams, but Williams kicked out, clearly frustrating the Champion.

Then Williams caught Dragunov's next move and slammed him down before hitting another Powerbomb on the Champ. Williams had the momentum, and he locked in for an H-Bomb and went for the cover, but Dragunov kicked out. Williams hit the Torpedo Moscow and went for the cover again, but Dragunov kicked out. Williams got hit with a kick from the Champ and then slammed down into the turnbuckle, giving Dragunov some time to breathe.

Dragunov threw the cover off the announce table but Williams flipped him over to the floor. Williams kept the Champ off his feet with strikes and then hit a vicious uppercut before they both stood on the barricade. Williams picked up Dragunov and slammed him through the announce table, completely shattering it.

Williams rolled Dragunov into the ring but Dragunov caught him with a punch out of nowhere before hitting a suplex. An H-Bomb followed and the Champ dragged Williams to the center of the ring. Dragunov went up top and went for the H-Bomb and hit it before going for a cover, but Williams kicked out.

Dragunov hit another H-Bomb from the top, but he clearly hurt his hand when he came down. He finally pinned Williams, but Williams was able to kick out. Dragunov went for a German Suplex and hit it, but Williams hit back with a knee strike to the back before going for a cover of his own, though Dragunov kicked out. Williams set up for a finisher and both ran towards each other, but Trick hit the Trick Shot and got the pin and the win. Williams is now the new NXT Champion.

Dragunov ran in and grabbed the Title, but then gave it to Williams and hugged him, leaving Williams to celebrate. It's now a new era in NXT, and that concludes week 1 of Spring Breakin'.

Spring Breakin' Week One Results:

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) def. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley

Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca def. Blair Davenport

Six-Man Tag Match: The Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Natalya and Lola Vice Sign NXT Underground Match Contract

