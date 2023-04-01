WWE's Wes Lee Retains NXT North American Title in Thrilling Match at Stand & Deliver

Ilya Dragunov, JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and Axiom all took on Wes Lee for the North American Championship, and the battle was as thrilling and epic as you hoped it would be. Numerous near falls hit during the match, and at several points, it felt like someone would rob Lee of his NXT North American Title. Towards the end it really looked like all the momentum was on Dragunov's side, as he had successfully knocked down everyone and was headed for a big pin. That's when Wes Lee found what was left in the tank and came out of nowhere to knock Ilya back and hit the final move, knocking down Dragunov, pinning him, and retaining his NXT North American Championship.

Lee waited in the middle of the ring as no one else made a move, and then got out of the way as McDonagh and Dragunov went for each other, but Lee knocked them both down and they headed out of the ring. Axiom and Dragon Lee went for each other but then mixed it up with Wes Lee, and that led to Dragunov coming back in to hit a number of big chops to Axiom's chest.

McDonagh and Dragunov were back in but Dragon Lee broke that up and sent McDonagh reeling with a big-time combination, and though Dragunov broke that up, Dragon Lee hit him with a number of big punches before hitting dropkicks corner to corner. Wes got knocked off the ropes and Axiom then faced off with the newest addition to NXT, and they collided with kicks in the air.

Dragon Lee then collided with Wes and Axiom outside the ring and left them on the floor before rolling the Champ into the ring. Wes caught a kick and hit one of his own before delivering a series of strikes and a double stomp. Dragnunov was in and tried to hit Wes with a German Suplex, but he landed on his feet and then sent Ilya into the turnbuckle before he connected with a kick to the face. Wes went over the ropes towards McDonagh but he dodged it. Unfortunately, he taunted too soon and ate a superrich from Wes.

Axiom and Wes went at it next but Wes hit a Street Fighter-style uppercut that knocked him off the top rope. Dragon Lee went after McDonagh next, though McDonagh got his feet under him and went on a tear, knocking down Axiom and going after the Champion. He then cleared the ring and hit a nasty-looking Spanish Fly on Dragon Lee before slamming down Wes Lee, but Ilya caught the referee's hand before getting the 3-count.

McDonagh would then get hit by everyone, and Ilya was now bleeding a bit. He managed to knock everyone down despite the injury and hit a German Suplex on Wes. He went for Axiom next, and while slightly derailed, he managed to still knock him down with a clothesline. Next he went for Dragon Lee and hit a knee to the face, followed by knocking down the Champ. Dragunov went up top and hit a Senton from the top, but McDonagh knocked him off the top to prevent any further momentum.

Axiom knocked McDonagh down and then leaped from the top and crashed into Ilya and JD. Wes caught Dragon up top with a kick and Axiom then tried to capitalize, but he was knocked to the mat. Dragon Lee then hit double stomps on the Champ's chest, but he also hit the floor on his knee, causing some damage to him as well.

Axiom got the better of both Dragunov and McDonagh, and then knocked them both down gain. They tried to pin Axiom but he got away and traded submissions with Dragunov. Dragunov locked in a submission on McDonah and so did Axiom, but somehow he got away without tapping. Drago Lee then jumped onto McDonagh, and that set up Dragunov stacking up everyone and going for the pin, only to have it broken up by a gorgeous splash by Wes Lee.

Axiom reversed a move from the Champ but then was knocked down by McDonagh, who was knocked down by Dragon Lee. Dragon Lee was slammed down by Dragunov into a cover, but Wes Lee broke it up and pinned Dragunov, only for him to kick out. Lee then went for another move on Dragon Lee, but Dragon caught him and slammed him down, and the Champ kicked out of the ensuing pin. McDonagh slammed Axiom into Dragon Lee, but he ended up getting reversed into a pin attempt, and he kicked out.

McDonagh and Wes Lee landed outside of the ring and Dragunov had Axiom up high and slammed him down to the mat. He knocked Axiom out and went for the cover but everyone raced in to break it up. Then everyone traded chops and Ilya won out, setting up Dragon Lee for his finisher but Wes Lee hit his on Ilya instead, and that was it, as he got the pin and the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!