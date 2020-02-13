Marvel Plants Hilarious Joker Movie Easter Egg in Hawkeye: Freefall

Hawkeye has been pulling off quite the feat in Hawkeye: Freefall, managing to appear in two places at once as Hawkeye and Ronin, but when he's not pulling off the impossible he's also lecturing Bryce about not torrenting movies, including a certain film that just got its lead actor an Oscar. Comic fans likely got a kick out of the fact that Hawkeye and Bryce ended up talking about the Joker film, and though they don't come out and say it, the clues are definitely there, and the whole conversation is great. It all starts when readers come in mid-conversation as Bryce is describing a movie he just watched while Hawkeye is, you know, fighting crime.

Bryce says "and then he killed these three guys on the subway. After that, it got all weird." He then reveals how he watched it, saying "I torrented it if you want to watch it", but Clint isn't a fan of that method.

"No. Only jerks illegally download stuff, Bryce," Clint says. "Also, it sounds real dumb. I gave you this channel for work calls, okay?"

(Photo: Marvel)

Well, Clint isn't really one to hold back his opinion, so it seems he wasn't a fan of the movie. Also, we're pretty sure his lecture isn't stopping from Bryce from downloading more movies, since earlier in the issue Bryce pretty much put together that Clint stole something of his own, so maybe not the best time to lecture someone.

As for Joker, that scene he's describing is a dead ringer for the film, and the fun jab afterward pretty much spells out it's Joker. All in good fun of course, and it fits the book's tone perfectly.

Hawkeye: Freefall #3 is written by Matt Rosenberg with art by Otto Schmidt, letters by VC's Joe Sabino, and a cover by Kim Jacinto and Tamra Bonvillain. You can check out the official description below.

"As things around him are getting more dangerous, Clint Barton is being pushed to make some tough, and probably really bad, decisions. Meanwhile the mysterious new Ronin is waging war against The Hood and Hawkeye is caught in the middle of it. The Web of lies our FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD archer finds himself caught in will have SPECTACULAR ramifications when he is confronted by our AMAZING secret guest star..."

Hawkeye: Freefall #3 is in comic stores now.

