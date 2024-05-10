EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season Ligue 1: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 dropped the Bundesliga version of the Team of the Season. This week, it's Ligue 1's turn at the table, which means boosted cards for players from fan-favorite teams like PSG and Lyon. With that kind of star power, it's not surprising to note that fans are salivating at the thought of these new players. Fortunately, as most promos do in EA FC 24 these days, the team has leaked, giving players an early idea of who to expect. Below, you'll find a list of every leaked player for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season squad and a breakdown of when the promo will launch.

EAFC Ligue 1 TOTS Leaked Players

(Photo: EA Sports)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Ligue 1TOTS and TOTS Moments Players

Sakina Karchaoui – PSG

Grace Geyoro – PSG

Marie-Antoinette Katoto – PSG

Wendie Renard – Lyon

Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Selma Bacha – Lyon

Kenny Lala – Stade Brestois

Marquinhos – PSG

This list will grow over the next few days. Generally, the leakers have the full team by the day before the promo goes live, so we'll be sure to update this list as needed. It's also worth remembering that EA will also drop a new Mixed League Team of the Season, giving a few of the lesser-known leagues some love alongside this drop. In fact, it's also been leaked that Lionel Messi is coming this week. Those have been happening on the Sunday after the main drop, so expect to see them added in a few days. Several more players will be added over the coming days and many of them probably won't leak before they drop in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Start Date

The Ligue 1 TOTS promo will presumably start on May 10th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Bundesliga TOTS promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.