Xbox Game Pass Users Will Soon Be Able to Play Some of the Greatest PS1 Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will soon be able to play some of the greatest PS1 games ever released, or at least that is what a new leak indicates. One of the key selling points of Xbox Game Pass, is subscribers get all Xbox games the day they release. This includes not just games from Xbox Games Studios, but Bethesda, and now Activision Blizzard as well. The latter as you may know owns the rights to an IP synonymous with early PlayStation and the PS1. That IP is Crash Bandicoot.

This week, the Microsoft Store was updated with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PC on Microsoft Store. This is may seem random and irrelevant, but this has happened in the past with games right before they were added to Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, it is only a matter of time before its catalog starts migrating to Xbox Game Pass.

For those unfamiliar with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, it was released in 2017 by Vicarious Visions, which has since been merged into Blizzard and rebranded Blizzard Albany. It is a collection of remakes/remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot series, which includes: 1996's Crash Bandicoot, 1997's Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and 1998's Crash Bandicoot: Warped. All three games were PS1 exclusives at the time, and were synonymous with the console and the larger PlayStation branding. In fact, they were even published by Sony and developed by Naughty Dog, a studio that would go on to be acquired by PlayStation and make the Uncharted and Last of Us series, as well as Jax and Daxter.

At the moment, all we have is speculation based on the aforementioned Microsoft Store listing, but it's speculation that has been making the rounds both within the Xbox community and the gaming leaks community. That said, remember it's just speculation, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. In the meantime for more Xbox Game Pass coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here.