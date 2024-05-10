EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution

On May 10th, developer Electronic Arts dropped the Ligue 1 Team of the Season into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. As you'd expect, the list of new cards is very top-heavy, with players like Kylian Mbappe leading the way. Of course, if you can't afford (or don't pack) any of the top-end cards, the developers have also released new Evolutions in EA Sports FC 24. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. If you already have a Team of the Season Plus, you should absolutely complete this one and it might be worth picking up a cheap one for fodder even if you don't plan to use them in your lineup. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 93

Max Pace: 96

Max Shooting: 93

Max Dribbling: 93

Rarity: TOTS Plus

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +2 Shooting, +2 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +1 Defending, +1 Pace, +1 Physical

The Best Players for the TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution

The biggest issue with this Evolution is that there aren't many options to choose from. Plus, you'll need to drop around 20,000 Coins or grab one of the Objective players to start it. That said, here are the best options available:

David Hancko – Feyenoord

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Al Hilal

Dusan Tadic – Fenerbachce

Glodis-Perla Viggosdottir – Bayern Munich

Of all the options, Hancko is, by far, the most expensive at about 70,000 Coins. However, he's a 6'2 centerback with 91 Pace. That's a great option from just about any league and worth considering since you get the boosted Chemistry from the Plus Upgrade. Viggosdottir isn't quite as fact, but she does have an impressive 96 Defense, making her extra stout at the backend.

Milinkovic-Savic and Tadic are both available for free as objectives, making them great options for improved fodder. SMS could get some game time given his stats, but you can probably find better players during TOTS. Tadic does have great stats for a winger or center-forward, but again, a ton of players are coming out during TOTS who will pass him relatively easily.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTS Plus Upgrade Evolution expires on June 7th.