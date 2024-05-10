Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture Releases New Trailer

Many anime fans often consider Code Geass to be one of the best examples of the medium. Presenting a complicated story following the protagonist Lelouch, the original anime series debuted in 2006 and would go on to create anime adaptations, manga stories, light novels, video games, and more. Many Lelouch fans didn't see a sequel film series coming, but the announcement of Roze of The Recapture proved them wrong.

For those who were wondering when the Code Geass sequel will be released in Japanese theaters, the first outing will hit today, May 10th, with the second part releasing on June 7th, the third part releasing on July 5th, and the fourth and final part on August 2nd. While the new films won't see Lelouch front and center, apparently, the original studio responsible for the beloved franchise, Sunrise, will be returning to examine a new part of this universe. The films have yet to confirm whether they will be hitting North America, so Western fans might have to wait to see this sequel series.

Roze of The Recapture's New Trailer

For those wondering about the sequel's story, here's how Crunchyroll describes the special series that will arrive in Japanese theaters later this year, "The story follows two mercenary brothers from what was once Hokkaido in Year 7 of the Kowa era: Ash, the elder with high athletic and Knightmare piloting abilities, and Rozé, the younger with a knack for collecting intelligence and leadership, who embark on a quest to recapture Empress Sakuya from the clutches of the Neo Britannian Empire."

If you wanted to check out the original Code Geass anime for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and even on Pluto TV. The anime is teased as such, "The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing…or a curse?"

