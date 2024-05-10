New House of the Dragon Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 2

It's been nearly two years since the first season of House of the Dragon came to an end, and the Game of Thrones spin-off is finally returning next month. A trailer for the second season was released back in March, and fans have been eager to see more. Today, HBO hyped up fans by releasing a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season.

"Showrunner Ryan Condal and the cast express their excitement to be back on set and what fans can expect in Season 2. Season 2 of the HBO Original Series #HouseOfTheDragon premieres June 16 on Max," HBO shared on YouTube. The cast admits it's a bit "nerve-racking" to return, but their excitement is also very clear. "It's good to be back in the saddle," Matt Smith proclaims. They tease bigger sets, lots of drama, and – of course – more dragons. You can watch the video below:

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?

At the end of the first season of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, showrunner Ryan Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Back in December, author George R.R. Martin teased that they're already working on the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon. Martin is known for writing the books Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are based on, and he's been hands-on when it comes to the onscreen adaptions. The author took to his blog and shared some updates about the franchise.

House of the Dragon returns June 16th.