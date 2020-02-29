Disney World PeopleMover Trains Collide Causing Evacuation

Another major ride malfunction occurred at Walt Disney World just one day after a Jungle Cruise boat sank and caused riders to panic. This time the PeopleMover attraction, which is located in the Tomorowland section of the Magic Kingdom, had to be shut down after two trains collided on the track. Both trains were occupied with Disney park guests and were forced to be evacuated, according to posts on social media. While no one was injured and the ride has since been restored, this is the second major incident in the same section of Walt Disney World in a two-day span.

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a ten-minute long tour of that park, giving guests a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes for some of their most popular attractions.

After the Jungle Cruise boat began sinking yesterday and fans were evacuated, a Disney Parks rep informed ComicBook.com that they immediately engaged the Reedy Creek Fire Department to respond to the incident. The sinking occurred when the boat took on some water. Emergency responders helped everyone make it out of the boat safely, and Disney Parks employees worked with the individual guests in an effort to help them enjoy their stay at the parks despite the incident. Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World has since reopened and hasn't suffered any major issues since.

Disney has yet to issue a response regarding the crash on the PeopleMover, and the attraction appears to be operating without issue since the incident.

The PeopleMover was first opened in Disneyland in Anaheim in July 1967, though it ceased operations in August 1995. The Walt Disney World version of the attraction opened in the Magic Kingdom in 1975, and has received minor renovations and improvements in the years since it launched.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.