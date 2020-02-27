Jungle Cruise: Video Shows Disney World Passengers Evacuating As Boat Sinks

Earlier today some guests on the Jungle Cruise attraction at Walt Disney World got a different look at "the Backside of Water" when one of the riverboats took on water during the ride. Luckily for the passengers on the ride, the water is only about five feet deep, but they were still forced to evacuate the ride in the middle of one of the skipper's famous puns. Now, a new video has made its way online showing the passengers getting off the ship with the help of the Disney cast members. For some added hilarity, and to make it seem a little less dire, the Twitter user has added Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. Check it out below!

RIP Jungle Cruise :( pic.twitter.com/K1p8GQXR89 — Y Have Feet Fetish When U Could Have Yeet Fetish? (@nahtanoJcimsoC) February 27, 2020

The boat reportedly sank around 12:30 ET, causing the entire ride to close down but was reopened for guests about 90 minutes later, enough time to get the passengers off and clear the sunken boat. There have been no reported injuries at this time and there has been no official word from Disney regarding the sinking of the boat, so the cause of the issue remains unknown.

Twitter user @nahtanoJcimsoC who posted the above video followed it up with a couple of guesses about what happened, saying: "Also, as someone who worked the jungle cruise either: a) the boat had too many... heavier people on one side and the boat took on water when the skipper hit the turn at a high speed. b) the more likely: they boats are TERRIBLY maintained and this was bound to happen eventually."

There's also the very unlikely possibility that this is a ploy to get people searching about the Jungle Cruise, leading them to discover the Jungle Cruise movie that arrives in theaters this summer. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are starring in a new blockbuster movie based on the iconic ride, hoping to find success similar to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that was kicked off in 2003 and not go down the same river as The Country Bears or The Haunted Mansion.

Jungle Cruise is one of the longer-running rides at Disney World and still manages to draw big crowds each and every day, despite its age. The original version of the ride was one of the operating rides when Disneyland opened on July 17, 1955.

