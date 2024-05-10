Resident Evil Insider Shares New Details on Capcom's Pragmata

It's been a while since we've had any sort of official update on Capcom's future release Pragmata, and for those eager for a bit more information a Resident Evil and Capcom insider has shared a bit more information about the game. Dusk Golem, an overall reputable source for Resident Evil news and Capcom updates, has shared additional story details for the game:

"Pragmata is about two robots who live on a failed attempt to colonize the moon, which was abandoned after robots & AI took over the moon & humans just disabled their ability to reach them on Earth rather than deal fully with the problem, and we play as two robots who are starting to become strikingly human through the robots evolving who desire to go to Earth."

The last update of any kind Pragmata received was last June during the Capcom Showcase, where a new trailer for the game was showcased and unfortunately confirmed that there was a delay in release. While originally expected in 2023, Pragmata now has no official release date, though it's probably a pretty safe assumption that at this point players won't see the game available until 2025, 2026, or 2027, with the latter choices looking likely given the amount of updates we've received since the delay announcement. We do know that Pragmata is planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with its genre classified as action-adventure, which Dusk Golem also further confirmed with a simple, "And yes, it's an action-narrative game[.]"

Along with the delay announcement, Capcom apologized to the players anticipating the title, stating they "will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience." Pragmata first debuted during a PlayStation 5 digital event back in June 2020. The game's initial trailer immediately piqued interest with a stunning first look at the world it has to offer its players...eventually. Both trailers we've seen for the game so far focus on a little girl character, with the main character seemingly tasked with keeping this young heroine safe from various enemies.

The graphics have looked consistently beautiful in what we've seen of Pragmata so far, so waiting at least five years for the game since its announcement will hopefully mean its visual appeal is perfected by release.

Are you looking forward to Pragmata, or has it fallen off your radar?