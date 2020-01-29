One Piece's Live-Action Series Gets 10-Episode Order from Netflix

It looks like things are shaking up over on the Grand Line. These days, things are busy for One Piece as the series is flying through an important arc in print and on the screen. Working behind the scenes, the team has been busy with the title's first live-action adaptation, and One Piece has given fans a major update on the project. After all, creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed where the show will air and how many episodes its first season will be.

And yes, there will be a first season. If all goes well, the live-action adaptation will carry on past its first season, and fans will get to see a new take on the Grand Line before long.

Not long ago, an update went live from Oda about One Piece's live-action plans. Some years ago, the creator announced he was working with a Hollywood production studio to bring Monkey D. Luffy to life. Now, it turns out the live-action project will be streamed via Netflix, and its first season will contain ten episodes.

Season 1 of ONE PIECE's Live-Action series will have 10 episodes. Netflix will be involved in its production. pic.twitter.com/ytnAD9M8uw — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) January 29, 2020

For those unfamiliar with this project, Oda has been working on the One Piece adaptation for quite some time. The announcement was made a few years back, and the artist said he wanted to explore live-action storytelling before he got too old to oversee such a project. For years, fans have waited for an update on the TV series, and they got one months ago when Netflix sleuths learned the service had a homepage for a live-action One Piece show. The page was quickly taken down, but it seems the rumors were right. The global streaming service will oversee One Piece moving forward, and fans of the Straw Hat Pirates are hoping all things work out for Luffy here.

Are you ready to check out this live-action take on One Piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.