Haikyu The Dumpster Battle Movie Tickets Are Now on Sale

Haikyu is planning to follow in the footsteps of its manga by releasing two final films that will bring Shoyo Hinata's story to a close. The first anime movie of the duo, Haikyu The Dumpster Battle, saw serious success in Japan, and hopes to do the same when it hits the West later this summer. If you're looking to reserve your seat for the anime movie by Production I.G., tickets are currently available for the movie that marks the beginning of the end of the beloved sports anime story.

While The Dumpster Battle has seen serious success at the box office, bringing in over $60 Million USD in Japan alone, details are few and far between regarding the final film. Those who have read the manga know that Haikyu does its characters justice with its grand finale, so anime fans should prepare themselves for a strong landing when it comes to the anime from Production I.G.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Haikyu: Reserve Your Ticket For The Dumpster Battle

If you want to reserve your ticket, you can do so by visiting the official website for Haikyu by clicking here. The movie will hit the silver screen in North America on May 31st, so you have a few weeks to make sure that your spot is secured.

For those wondering what the story of the volleyball battle at the Garbage Dump will be, here's how the Haikyu franchise describes the movie that took Japan by storm before its North American release, "Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the "Little Giant." But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated "Dumpster Battle," the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?"

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Haikyu's first four seasons, they are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."