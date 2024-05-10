Look Back Movie Announces Premiere

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back is sure to be one of the most heart wrenching anime movies of the year and here's when it will premiere.

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for the bloody story of Denji with Chainsaw Man, but the world of devils isn't the only manga that the mangaka has created. Of the short stories that the manga artist has penned, perhaps none have been as highly regarded as Look Back. Telling a story that is far different from that of Denji's, the upcoming anime film from Studio Durian has revealed that it will be arriving a little earlier than its planned release in Japanese theaters.

Those hoping for a one hundred percent adaptation of the original manga might be disappointed, as the film's director Kiyotaka Oshiyama recently revealed that there will be changes made for the upcoming anime movie. "I am grateful to Tatsuki Fujimoto, the monster manga artist who kindly lent me the original work, and I am aiming to create a film that is different from the manga, knowing that I can only do so because I am an artist who has lived in the world of animation expression."

(Photo: Studio Durian)

When Will Look Back Arrive?

Look Back will arrive at the legendary Annecy Film Festival this summer, airing on Saturday, June 15th. Here is how the official website for the anime movie broke the big news, "It has been decided that Look Back will be screened in the Annecy Presents section, a newly established category starting this year, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the world's largest animation film festival."

When Look Back was originally announced, many anime fans were surprised when it was revealed that MAPPA wouldn't be handling animation duties this time around. In the past, the studio has been adamant that they will be working to bring to life all of Tatsuki Fujimoto's works, though it's clear that Durian is staying true to Fujimoto's vision.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Look Back's original manga, here's an official description for the tear-jerking series, "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward."

