Pokemon Fan Wows with Epic Groudon Cosplay

Groudon is one of those Pokemon who will live on in infamy. The legendary monster made its debut back in Pokemon Ruby, and fans have continued to follow the beast ever since. Now, it seems the legendary is reappearing on their own terms, and it is thanks to one fan's super-impressive cosplay of Groudon.

Over on Reddit, the user blastoise_irl shared their take on Groudon with fans. The viral video showcases the fan's mascot costume of the Pokemon, and it is all sorts of awesome.

As you can see below, the costume is a big one, and the shell is a bit cumbersome to walk in. Still, the Pokemon fan is able to maneuver with a bit of practice, and that is saying something given how large this costume in.

You can see this cosplay includes moveable arms which the fan inside can control. The massive outfit shows off the monster's white claws, intricate black marks, and vibrant red armor. There is nothing about this costume that is out of place, and fans are glad to see Groudon getting the love they deserve.

Now, the only question remaining is whether Groudon's legendary friends will get a cosplay of their own. It might be harder to work out a Kyogre cosplay, but there is hope that Rayquaza could be done down the line!

