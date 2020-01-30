Pokemon Anime Reveals A Big Gym Makeover

The times, they are a-changin' in the world of Ash Ketchum and his Pokemon. With the latest season of the anime finding Ash and his new pal Go travelling the world as a part of Ketchum's victory lap following his victory in the Alola League, more has changed in the world outside of the young trainer's champion status. Fans of the franchise have had the opportunity to compare and contrast the Cerulean Gym in the Kanto Region, with its first appearance versus today.

The Pokemon anime has been really boosting the "power levels" of both Ash and Go, giving the two young trainers a veritable ton of new pocket monsters. In a recent episode, Ketchum was even able to snag a Dragonite of his very own, considered to be one of the strongest creatures in the franchise's long run. With Go catching a handful of Pokemon himself, its clear that the two are giving their all in becoming the next greatest trainers of the world.

Twitter User ChargerUpGaming took screenshots from the debut of the Cerulean City Gym and an image from the latest episode of Pokemon, showing how the Water-Type Gym has changed since its debut decades ago in the anime series that has followed the adventures of Ash Ketchum:

One of my favorite things from the Kanto episodes in SM was seeing this gym redesigned! I hope we get to see more gyms redesigned with updated looks in PM as well! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/YarmNESzkb — Isaiah (@chargerupgaming) January 23, 2020

The Cerulean Gym was the locale that saw the debut of Misty, the former gym leader who would become one of the most popular friends of Ash Ketchum, joining him during the early days of his journey. While Misty is no longer following Ash around, it's clear that her impact on the series will continue far into the anime's future!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.