Death Note's New Manga Earns Approval from Fans Online

It has been quite some time since Death Note came around with new content. Barring the series' ill-fated live-action adaptation, the series has kept quiet since its anime and manga ended years ago. Now, the franchise is making a stunning comeback thanks to a little one-shot, and the Internet is giving their take on the special.

And what do you know? It looks like the creators of Death Note have another hit on their hands.

Earlier today, Manga Plus put up the English translation of the new Death Note one-shot and rolled it out to eager fans. The meaty story clocks in at nearly 90 pages and brings fans back in contact with Ryuk. Years after the death of Light, the Shinigami is looking for another human to entertain him, but things get tricky when his new target Minoru Tanaka decides to use modern technology to do something interesting with the Death Note upon receiving it.

As you can see below, fans are impressed with the one-shot with many asking for the special to be animated. It has been years since Death Note graced the small screen that way, so you cannot blame fans for their pitch. And if we're all really lucky, it might not be too long before Ryuk returns to film in this impressive short.

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has inspired an anime series, video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as follows, “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”