Death Note's New Manga Is Now Available to Read

When it comes to Death Note, the franchise looms as large as ever. The series is known as one of the quintessential titles newcomers need to read, and audiences just got a great introduction to the franchise. After all, the creators of Death Note just released a new story, and the compelling read is available in the U.S. to check out.

Not long ago, Manga Plus updated its library, and that brought fans face-to-face with Death Note. The series put out a one-shot this week, and it prompted the story's creators to make a comeback. Both Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata did work on this stunning one-shot which you can read here.

The story is a meaty one at 87 pages, and fans will not want to put it down. So you have a clear warning now! If you do not have time to finish this story in one sitting, you may want to wait and start when you are able to. The one-shot is that good, and it will flood Death Note fans with all sorts of nostalgia.

The story is a very different kind of Death Note story, and it takes into account the time shift between the original series and now. With all new technology pervading society, Ryuk has a challenge cut out for him to find a new Kira. Of course, the one-shot is not long enough to court another Light Yagami, but he finds an interesting new subject when a boy named Minoru Tanaka decides he is going to sell the Death Note rather than use it like Kira did.

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has inspired an anime series, video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as follows, “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”