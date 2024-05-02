Oshi no Ko Fan Arrested for Assaulting Man Over Spoilers

Oshi no Ko became one of the biggest anime series released in 2023, rocketing up the charts on HIDIVE to become the most popular anime exclusive on the platform. To the surprise of few, Studio Doga Kobo wasted little time confirming that a second season was in the works, as new episodes are slated to hit the small screen this summer. In a wild turn of events, the idol anime series has made the news thanks to one fan assaulting a co-worker over revealing manga spoilers.

In Japan's Kyoto District Legal Affairs Bureau, a man was informed of spoilers in the Oshi no Ko manga, despite saying that he did not want anything revealed about the story. In retaliation, the Oshi no Ko fan grabbed the co-worker by the chest and kicked them, causing charges to be filed with the Kyoto Prefectural Police Department. At present, the Legal Affairs Bureau has refused to comment on the anime-centric event.

Oshi no Ko: Spoil At Your Own Risk

While the anime's second season arrives this July, Oshi no Ko's manga has continued to march forward with fourteen volumes to its name so far. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, it's a safe bet that we'll see more episodes of the idol series past the upcoming season two, though you might want to refrain from spoiling others on the world of Ai Hoshino.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Oshi no Ko, the first season is currently available to stream on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the dark series, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

What is the biggest anime spoiler that was revealed to you in the past?

