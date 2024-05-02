The Simpsons: May the 12th Be With You Announced

The Simpsons has a new special on the horizon, and this outing will put moms everywhere center stage with Star Wars. To celebrate both Mother's Day and Star Wars Day, The Simpsons has cooked up a special short featuring Marge Simpson. The special, which is called The Simpsons: May the 12th Be With You, will being streaming on May 10th.

"It's Mother's Day and Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains and a surprising old friend," the short's description reads.

(Photo: Disney+)

As you can see above, the new short brings Marge together with Chewbacca, and the pair are... mostly chummy. The Wookie might be giving a good roar towards Marge, but that doesn't mean anything nefarious. Hopefully.

Of course, this new short is just one of many that The Simpsons has done over the years. It isn't even the first Star Wars-themed special. In 2023, Rogue Not Quite One was released, and a previous special was posted in 2021 with The Force Awakens From Its Nap. These shorts all put Maggie Simpson center stage, but now the time has come for Marge to head up the run.

If Star Wars is not your thing, The Simpsons has more under its thumb. Disney+ is streaming a number of the hit show's specials along with the series itself. With 35 seasons to its name, The Simpsons has a massive backlog, and more episodes are on the horizon courtesy of Fox and creator Matt Groening.

What do you make of this new special coming for The Simpsons? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!