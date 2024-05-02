Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 Synopsis, Stills Released

Kaiju No. 8 was anticipated as one of the biggest new anime series of 2024 and for good reason. The manga in Weekly Shonen Jump hit the ground floor running when it debuted in 2020 thanks to creator Naoya Matsumoto, and Production I.G. has helped introduce anime fans to the world of Kafka and the Japan Defense Force. To get fans prepped for the next giant monster-focused episode, Kaiju No. 8 has released new images and a synopsis for episode four.

Kaiju No. 8 is like no other anime adaptation playing today, as it introduces a world of kaiju fights that sees a protagonist with the power to take them on head-to-head. As anime fans witnessed in the first episodes, Kafka was forced to clean up after kaiju fights as he failed the initial exams for the Japan Defense Force, aka the front line for defending Japan against giant monsters. Now, Kafka is trying out the exams once again with the power of a kaiju at his disposal.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 Images

(Photo: Production IG)

(Photo: Production IG)

(Photo: Production IG)

(Photo: Production IG)

(Photo: Production IG)

The official description for Episode Four, "Fortitude 9.8", reads as such, "Kafka, who was shown the difference in his ability early in the exam, stands up again with the help of Reno, but thanks to Kikoru's efforts, the final examination ends in the blink of an eye. The test takers were simply overwhelmed by Kikoru's tremendous fighting power. Meanwhile, a mysterious monster suddenly appears in the exam hall. Due to an unexpected situation, the venue falls into chaos."

The first season episodes are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and X. Here's how the streaming platforms describe Kaiju No. 8's story, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What are your predictions for the first season of Kaiju No. 8?

