This Viral Pokemon Post About Slowpoke Has Fans in Tears

Pokemon isn't shy about its legacy with fans. For more than twenty years, the franchise has pulled in an audience with its video games and anime. These days, the game is reinventing itself for a new generation with games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, but there are some throwback things you have to love. That was proven when a Pokemon Center review went viral, and it has got other fans in their feelings too.

The blip was brought up by an appropriate Twitter page known as Pokemon Center Reviews. The page shares some of the best reviews on the official online outlet, but one review for a Slowpoke plush is too adorable to overlook.

As you can see below, the review comes courtesy of Robert G, and they were quick to grab attention with their title. The buyer lets other Pokemon fans know the plush made their mom cry from the start, and it only got more emotional from there.

My mom cried pic.twitter.com/vgNacxnCin — Pokemon Center Reviews (@ReviewsPokemon) February 2, 2020

"My mom's favorite pokemon. I got it for her birthday and she cried. She treasures him and he's very well made," the fan wrote.

Of course, Pokemon fans were quick to get mushy over the review given how cute it is. The only thing that makes this better is the fact that this sitting Slowpoke plush has tons of cute reviews. The item, which costs about $11, is a stark favorite with fans. From its color to its detail, fans have showered the plush with five-star reviews, and this viral post proves Slowpoke needs more love from fans everyday.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.