My Hero Academia Confirms One Movie's Canon With Season 7 Premiere

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now airing its new episodes, and the premiere of the season has further confirmed the My Hero Academia movies place in the overall canon by tying it into Star and Stripe! My Hero Academia Season 6 ended with the tease that the United States of America's number one hero, Star and Stripe, was quickly heading to Japan to face off against Tomura Shigaraki after hearing All Might's request for help. With the fight between the powerful hero and villain finally underway a season later, Star and Stripe revealed some big ties to All Might in her past.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has officially kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki, and it was here that fans got to learn that All Might actually inspired the American hero to become the type of hero she is today. It goes far beyond the visual tributes to who she refers to as her "Master," however, as the episode also confirms My Hero Academia: Two Heroes' place in the overall canon by revealing that she was the young girl in America saved by All Might during his brief exchange period there.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Joins the Canon

In My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, fans were introduced to David and Melissa Shield, two people in America who had ties to All Might and even knew about his secret. It turns out that before he became a full hero in Japan, a young All Might had an exchange period in America where he worked together with David to save people over there. One scene sees him attacking a villain to save a family from a car accident, and as Star and Stripe reveals, she was actually the young girl in the car. Inspired by this save, Star and Stripe molded her own hero path towards her hero.

It's why she has eight tufts of hair rather than the two to show off her desire to reflect more of the future All Might is fighting for. Previous episodes have shown how Deku is using the same quirk bracers that he did during Two Heroes as well, so now this just further places the film within the anime's official canon. So for those who have skipped out on that first movie, now is the time to catch up as it could play even more of a role as the anime continues. You can find My Hero Academia: Two Heroes now streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.