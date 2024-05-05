Total Drama Island Revival Sets U.S. Release Date With First Trailer

Total Drama Island's new revival series is finally coming to the United States later this Summer, and has dropped the first trailer for the new series to help celebrate! You might not have realized that Total Drama Island returned from its nearly ten year hiatus with not one, but two new seasons of the original animated series. Despite the franchise continuing further with the Total Dramarama spin-off, Total Drama Island fans had been waiting quite a while to see a full return to form for the original reality game show animated series. And one has been airing internationally in the last couple of years.

Total Drama Island returned for a new revival series titled Total Drama Island, and both seasons of the series released in Italy and a few other select territories in 2023. But Total Drama Island has finally confirmed that the new series will be premiering on Cartoon Network in the United States on June 1st at 9AM. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date for the United States at last, Total Drama Island has shared a full look at this new reboot series with the first trailer that you can check out in action below.

What Is Total Drama Island (2023)?

Total Drama Island's new revival series takes place 15 years after the first season of the original series, and gathers a new set of contestants at a new island modeled after the original Camp Wawanakwa. But while there are a new group of characters, the original host Chris McLean (now voiced by Terry McGurrin, who also serves as executive producer for the new series) and his chef assistant, Chef Hatchet (now voiced by Deven Mack). McGurrin even took to social media to urge fans of the series to watch the reboot as the "ratings will likely be the difference between a renewal or not" as Total Drama Island has yet to announce a Season 3.

When WarnerMedia first announced the new Total Drama Island revival was in the works, they teased the upcoming series as such, "The world's most hilarious reality show is back and better than ever with two new seasons. With no parents, no phones, and no mercy, the new animated series will introduce an updated cast of quirky, iconic teen contestants as they face hardcore competition, brutal eliminations, and more drama than ever before. Total Drama Island is produced by Fresh TV for Cartoon Network and HBO Max, and distributed internationally by CAKE."